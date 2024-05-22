Low pressure area forms over Bay

Representational image of low pressure on Bay of Bengal. Photo: UNB

A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay and adjoining west-central Bay.

It is likely to intensify further, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said on Wednesday morning.

It also predicted rain or thundershowers likely accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in many places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, and one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions starting from 9am today.

Besides, a mild heatwave is sweeping over the Sylhet division and the districts of Dhaka, Netrokona, Chattogram, Rangamati, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Bagerhat, Jashore, and Chuadanga, and it may continue.

The daytime temperature may remain nearly unchanged, and the nighttime temperature may rise slightly across the country.

According to the BMD bulletin, discomfort may increase due to increased moisture incursion.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Bagerhat's Mongla at 37.5 degrees Celsius over 24 hours till 6am Wednesday, and the lowest temperature was recorded in Panchagarh's Tetulia at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

In the meantime, the highest 64mm rainfall was recorded in Patuakhali.