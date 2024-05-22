Low pressure area forms over Bay

Bangladesh

UNB
22 May, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 01:08 pm

Related News

Low pressure area forms over Bay

It is likely to intensify further

UNB
22 May, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 01:08 pm
Representational image of low pressure on Bay of Bengal. Photo: UNB
Representational image of low pressure on Bay of Bengal. Photo: UNB

A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay and adjoining west-central Bay.

It is likely to intensify further, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said on Wednesday morning.

It also predicted rain or thundershowers likely accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in many places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, and one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions starting from 9am today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, a mild heatwave is sweeping over the Sylhet division and the districts of Dhaka, Netrokona, Chattogram, Rangamati, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Bagerhat, Jashore, and Chuadanga, and it may continue.

The daytime temperature may remain nearly unchanged, and the nighttime temperature may rise slightly across the country.

According to the BMD bulletin, discomfort may increase due to increased moisture incursion.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Bagerhat's Mongla at 37.5 degrees Celsius over 24 hours till 6am Wednesday, and the lowest temperature was recorded in Panchagarh's Tetulia at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

In the meantime, the highest 64mm rainfall was recorded in Patuakhali.

Environment / Top News

Weather forecast / Low Pressure Zone / Bay of Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

2h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

2h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

20h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do the seasons change?

Why do the seasons change?

1h | Videos
BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

3h | Videos
That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

4h | Videos
Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

16h | Videos