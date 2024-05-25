Scorching heat prevails in most parts of country

A boy jumps into water to get some short-lived relief from the scorching heat. File photo: UNB

All divisions, including Dhaka, are experiencing a mild to moderate heat wave, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and it may continue," said the Met office.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Southern part of the country.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

The depression over East-central Bay and adjoining West-central Bay moved north-northeastwards and intensified into a deep depression over the same area

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall by 1-2°C over the country.

Due to the increase in moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.