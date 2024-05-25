Depression over bay turns into deep depression, likely to intensify further

The depression over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a deep depression and moving slightly north-northeastwards, according to the Met Office.

It will likely intensify further into a cyclonic storm named Remal, which means 'sand' in Arabic. The name was suggested by Oman.

As of 9am today (25 May), the deep depression was centred about 565 kilometres southwest of Chattogram port, 495 kilometres southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 540 kilometres south of Mongla port and 490 kilometres south of Payra port, according to a special weather bulletin signed by Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid.

"Maximum sustained wind speed, within 48 kilometres of the deep depression centre, is about 50 kilometres per hour (kmph), rising to 60kmph in gusts/squalls," reads the bulletin.

The sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

The bulletin also advised maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to keep hoisting distant cautionary signal number one.

It also advised all fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay and deep sea to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

They were also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

The BMD classifies cyclones based on their wind speeds: 62-88 km/h is a "cyclonic storm", 89-117 km/h is a "severe cyclonic storm", 118-219 km/h is a "severe cyclonic storm with a core of hurricane wind", and 220 km/h or more is a "super cyclone".

Temperature hits 33 degrees, RealFeel more than 40

The temperature in the country kept soaring again this morning, with the morning temperature in Dhaka hitting 33 degrees Celsius at 9:30am, according to Accuweather.

The RealFeel indicator says 40 degrees in Accuweather. It says 43 in The Weather Channel.

The humidity stayed in between 53-60%.