Remal weakens further, turns into depression

Cyclone Remal wreaks havoc on fishermen’s houses and shops along the Patenga coast of Chattogram. Tidal waters inundate the fishing villages as nearby dams are damaged. The photo was taken from Jelepara in South Halishahar, Patenga on Monday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The remnants of Cyclone Remal weakened further overnight and turned into a depression.

As of 6am this morning (28 May), it moved east-northeast at 12 kph and is currently over East Bangladesh, according to a special weather bulletin of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), in its latest weather bulletin, said the land depression lies over Sylhet and the adjoining area and is likely to move northeastward and weaken gradually.

BMD has warned about persistent steep pressure gradients over the north Bay, which may result in continued squally weather affecting maritime ports, the north Bay, and adjacent coastal areas.

Heavy rainfall is expected in all districts of the Sylhet division from 11:30am to 6pm today, said Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

He said moderate to heavy rain is also expected in the districts of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, and the Chittagong Hill Tracts, as well as in the districts of the Mymensingh division.

Polash said Remal had suddenly started moving very fast, causing the clouds formed by the cyclone to move away from the country's western divisions.

"This has led to sunny weather since this morning," he said.

Bangladesh Met Office has issued local cautionary signal number three for Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra maritime ports as a precautionary measure.

It added that the bulletin advised fishing boats and trawlers operating in the north Bay to stay close to the coast and exercise caution until further notice.