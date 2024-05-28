Remal weakens further, turns into depression

Environment

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 01:15 pm

Related News

Remal weakens further, turns into depression

Bangladesh Met Office has issued local cautionary signal number three for Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra maritime ports as a precautionary measure

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 01:15 pm
Cyclone Remal wreaks havoc on fishermen’s houses and shops along the Patenga coast of Chattogram. Tidal waters inundate the fishing villages as nearby dams are damaged. The photo was taken from Jelepara in South Halishahar, Patenga on Monday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Cyclone Remal wreaks havoc on fishermen’s houses and shops along the Patenga coast of Chattogram. Tidal waters inundate the fishing villages as nearby dams are damaged. The photo was taken from Jelepara in South Halishahar, Patenga on Monday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The remnants of Cyclone Remal weakened further overnight and turned into a depression. 

As of 6am this morning (28 May), it moved east-northeast at 12 kph and is currently over East Bangladesh, according to a special weather bulletin of India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), in its latest weather bulletin, said the land depression lies over Sylhet and the adjoining area and is likely to move northeastward and weaken gradually. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BMD has warned about persistent steep pressure gradients over the north Bay, which may result in continued squally weather affecting maritime ports, the north Bay, and adjacent coastal areas.

Heavy rainfall is expected in all districts of the Sylhet division from 11:30am to 6pm today, said Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. 

He said moderate to heavy rain is also expected in the districts of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, and the Chittagong Hill Tracts, as well as in the districts of the Mymensingh division.

Polash said Remal had suddenly started moving very fast, causing the clouds formed by the cyclone to move away from the country's western divisions. 

"This has led to sunny weather since this morning," he said. 

Bangladesh Met Office has issued local cautionary signal number three for Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra maritime ports as a precautionary measure.

It added that the bulletin advised fishing boats and trawlers operating in the north Bay to stay close to the coast and exercise caution until further notice.

Bangladesh / Top News

Cyclone Remal / Weather forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

4h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Israel's attack on Gaza's Rafah has been strongly condemned by the world

Israel's attack on Gaza's Rafah has been strongly condemned by the world

33m | Videos
April’s revenue growth hits 19%

April’s revenue growth hits 19%

2h | Videos
ACC finds more assets belonging to Benazir

ACC finds more assets belonging to Benazir

15h | Videos
Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

14h | Videos