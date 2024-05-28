Dhaka braces for heavy downpour today, 200mm of rain likely

Environment

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 10:50 am

This file photo shows a rickshaw passenger holding an umbrella for the rickshaw puller on a rainy day in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
This file photo shows a rickshaw passenger holding an umbrella for the rickshaw puller on a rainy day in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The capital city and its surrounding areas are set to experience heavy rainfall, with a forecast of at least 200 millimetres today (28 May), according to Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

"Dhaka recorded approximately 157 mm of rain on 27 May and is likely to see even more on 28 May, which can be at least 200mm. The rainfall is likely to continue through 29 May as well," he told The Business Standard.

He added that American and European weather models indicate the heaviest rainfall is expected this evening (28 May).

Climatologist Rashed Chowdhury noted a significant change in the behaviour of Cyclone Remal, which is moving slowly over Bangladesh. 

He said, "This is probably the first time we are witnessing such a slow-moving cyclone in Bangladesh. It is expected to take around 40 hours to pass over the country. This slow movement has added a new element to the nature of cyclones in Bangladesh - slow-paced cyclones accompanied by persistent heavy rains."

Meanwhile, the heavy rains and squally winds, with speeds reaching up to 100mph, have caused widespread disruption to the country's electricity system. 

The power distribution network has been severely affected due to Cyclone Remal.

While the electricity supply was suspended in many areas to prevent further damage, in some regions, power outages have occurred due to fallen trees.

Most rural electricity board customers in districts such as Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Bhola, Patuakhali, and Barishal are currently without power. Areas like Feni and Cox's Bazar have only a partial electricity supply.

Residents in these areas have been without power for periods ranging from 10 to 36 hours, depending on the area.

Cyclone Remal has left more than half of the country's electricity consumers without power. 

Power generation has decreased to 3,751 MW due to reduced demand.

According to sources, electricity distribution companies incurred an estimated financial loss of Tk98 crore due to Cyclone Remal. 

Since Sunday (26 May), electricity supply to over 2.69 crore people in 65 out of 80 rural electricity board areas (Palli Bidyut Samiti - PBS) has been disrupted. 

By last evening  (27 May), some 3.21 lakh out of 4.70 lakh total connections had been restored. However, approximately 2,66,26,000 people remain without power.

As of yet, some 2,66,26,000 people are without electricity.

In the 30 cyclone-prone PBS areas, 2,717 electric poles, 2,353 transformers, 53,425 power meters, and 71,729 spans (wires) have been reportedly damaged.

