Rains likely in Dhaka, 4 other divisions

Environment

UNB
30 May, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 01:50 pm

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

File photo
File photo

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers in five divisions including Dhaka and Chattogram over 24 hours, starting from 9am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions," said a BMD bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the northern part and may rise slightly elsewhere in the country.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal in India to northwest Bay. Southwest monsoon has advanced upto Teknaf coast.

