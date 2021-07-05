Light to moderately heavy falls likely over country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with moderately heavy to heavy falls are likely to occur at several places of the country, a met office release said today.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country, it said.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated trough extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and minimum temperature today was 24.2 degrees Celsius at Cox's Bazar.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00 am today was recorded 103 millimeters (mm) in Cumilla.

Today's sunset at 6.50 PM and tomorrow's sunrise at 5.17 AM at Dhaka.