Waiting for the rain

As the sun blazes relentlessly, desperate craving rises for rain, for nothing soothes Mother Nature quite like its cool embrace.

After a brutal month-long heatwave, residents of Chattogram, Sylhet, and Dhaka finally caught a break with some rain on 2 May. However, the downpour was not strong enough to completely wash away the sizzling heat.

There is good news likely on the horizon, though!

The Met Office announced yesterday that the heatwave is expected to subside across the country as rain is forecast to begin yesterday night and last for nearly a week.

Tariful Newaz Kabir, a meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), told TBS, "Rain is expected in several districts of the northern region, including Rangpur, starting from tonight [Saturday]. Also, rainfall is projected for the next seven days, occurring intermittently across different regions of the country, abating the persistent heatwave.

"However, if the rainfall subsides, there is a chance of temperatures rising again or another heatwave occurring. Historically, May tends to experience higher rainfall compared to April," he said.

Yesterday, Rajshahi recorded the highest temperature in the country at 39.5 degrees Celsius. However, Chuadanga and Jashore, which have been enduring consecutive days of intense heat, saw a slight decrease in temperature, with Chuadanga recording 38.5 and Jashore 38.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Dhaka's temperature stood at 36.9 degrees Celsius yesterday.

As per the Met Office's weather forecast, some areas in Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, as well as Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Dhaka, might experience rain or heavy rain accompanied by strong winds today, with scattered hail in certain regions.

Daytime temperatures are expected to decrease by 1-2 degrees Celsius nationwide, while nighttime temperatures will also drop. Moreover, the rainfall or thundershowers are likely to persist across the country until Wednesday, according to the forecast.

Schools, colleges to reopen today

All the schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country will continue operations as usual from today, the education ministry said in a notice yesterday.

"Classroom activities will continue in all educational institutions across the country starting from tomorrow, provided that they adhere to the conditions outlined by the Ministry of Education in the notice issued previously on 25 April," reads the notice.

According to the conditions of the ministry, daily assemblies at these institutions will remain suspended until the heatwave becomes tolerable. Also, all activities exposing students to direct sunlight must be limited.

Guideline for Heat-Related Illnesses is Coming

The Directorate General of Health Services, with Unicef's support, will announce a National Guideline on Heat-Related Illnesses to protect children and vulnerable populations including pregnant women from heat-related health risks, on Sunday.

The guideline, developed in collaboration with experts from health and other sectors, provides a comprehensive framework for responding effectively to heat-related health risks.