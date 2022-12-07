It's an unjustified action of police: Fakhrul on Nayapaltan clash

UNB
07 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 06:31 pm

It's an unjustified action of police: Fakhrul on Nayapaltan clash

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul on Wednesday strongly condemned the police action on BNP leaders and activists and alleged that the government deliberately carried out the attack.

"It's an unjustified action of police. We strongly condemn it," he told reporters sitting on a footpath in front of Nayapaltan party office after the fierce clash between BNP activists and police that left a man dead and many others injured in the afternoon.

Over 100 BNP leaders and activists, mostly from BNP central office, were arrested after the clash. Around 20 injured activists were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

1 killed as BNP-police clash at Naya Paltan; Rizvi, some other BNP leaders held

Fakhrul rushed to BNP office around 4:40pm hearing the news of clash.

He said the situation is very awful as many BNP leaders and activists were injured in police firing while the law enforcers are arresting whoever they find.

He alleged that he was not allowed to enter the party office, forcing him to squat on the footpath in front of the party office. "It's very unfortunate."

