1 dead, over 100 injured as BNP men, police clash continue at Naya Paltan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 05:47 pm

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

A man was killed and more than 100 people were injured reportedly during a clash between BNP activists and police at the capital's Naya Paltan area on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mokbul Hossain, 30.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of DMCH police outpost, confirmed that matter noting that the body man bore pellet injuries.

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

The clash picked up once again after a brief pause although the arrival of the SWAT team managed to drive out BNP men for a while from Naya Paltan area, where the party leaders and activists started gathering since morning ahead of the 10 December rally.

Meanwhile, police detained several BNP leaders and activists including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Publicity Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie and Swechchhasebak Dal General Secretary Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel.  

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Defying Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) directives stating that the party cannot hold their rally on busy Dhaka streets, hundreds of BNP men were seen chanting slogans with banners in hand in front of their party headquarters.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

However, around 3pm the police fired tear shells and blank shots to disperse the crowd which resulted in a chase and counter-chase and pelting law enforcers with brick chips.

When asked, DMP Assistant Commissioner (Motijheel zone) Golam Ruhani told The Business Standard that BNP men were repeatedly asked to leave the roads but they denied it. Later, police were forced to take action, he added.

Till 4pm, clashes reached the city's Nightingale intersection through Fakirapul. Police have now cordoned off the BNP office as the clashe scattered to surrounding alleys.

Earlier, police deployed several armoured vehicles, prison vans and additional striking force in the Naya Paltan area around 12pm.

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Previously, addressing the agitated party men and media, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said that the government should offer an acceptable alternative for their 10 December rally.

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

"If the government does not give an acceptable alternative, then our rally will be held in Nayapaltan," said Abbas.

Joynal Abedin Shishir
Joynal Abedin Shishir

