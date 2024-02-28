Fakhrul condemns 'police action' on Ganatantra Mancha procession

UNB
28 February, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 10:34 pm

File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir condemned the police action on the demonstration organised by the Ganatantra Mancha on Wednesday.

He came up with the remarks in a statement, condemning the police's baton charge on Ganatantra Mancha leader and chief coordinator of Ganasanghati Andolan Zonayed Saki and other leaders and activists during a procession towards the Secretariat on Wednesday.

"After the 7 January dummy election, the authoritarian Awami League government is carrying out more severe repression and brutal cruelty on the opposition parties, undermining the voting rights and democratic rights of the people.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Today, another brutal manifestation took place through the barbaric attack of police on a peaceful protest procession of Ganatantra Mancha, injuring more than 50 leaders and activists including the Mancha leader Zonayed Saki and arresting a leader from the spot," said the BNP leader.

"I strongly condemn the police brutality and protest against it, demanding the immediate unconditional release of those arrested," he continued.

Earlier on Wednesday, police charged with batons to disperse a demonstration of the Ganatantra Mancha towards the Secretariat protesting the price hike, bank 'looting' and money laundering.

Several leaders and activists of Ganasanghati Andolan including Saki were injured in the police action.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Ganatantra Mancha

Comments

