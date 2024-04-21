BNP is in politically tumultuous situation: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (21 April) said BNP is in a politically tumultuous situation as the party has failed to involve the people in their movement.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged the people to give a shake to the state machinery, but the party itself is in hot water politically, he said in a statement sent to mass media protesting and condemning the comments of Fakhrul.

Quader said BNP leaders have lost their commonsense as they have fallen into deep distress. They are becoming enemies of the country, the state and the people day by day, he added.

The AL leader said the countrymen have no interest in the negative politics of BNP. For this, the people have rejected BNP repeatedly, he said, adding BNP wants to bring back their misrule and those miserable days.

He said the country and its people are marching ahead through unprecedented development, progress and positive changes under the Awami League government. But, BNP and their accomplices are trying to become desperate as their all anti-state conspiracies were foiled, he said.

He said BNP and their collaborators are trying to spread confusions among the countrymen.

"Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has claimed that the present government has destroyed their (BNP) all achievements. What was their (BNP) role in country's progress and development of people's fate? BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman had introduced the politics of conspiracy, abduction and killing through killing democracy," said Quader.

He said military dictator Ziaur Rahman had set a cruel example of curbing the opponent parties and their opinions. Bangladesh became champion in corruption for five consecutive times during BNP-Jamaat's tenure, he added.

The AL leader said BNP had used all institutes of the state as per their wish by using their power. They gave corruption an institutional shape, he said, adding those were BNP's achievements.

He said BNP could never achieve any positive thing.

Quader said the present AL government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly for the welfare of the people. Awami League has got the responsibility to run the government for four consecutive terms as per the wish of the countrymen, he said.