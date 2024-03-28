BNP wants to nullify meaning of independence: Quader

BSS
28 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 05:05 pm

BSS
28 March, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 05:05 pm
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (28 March) said that BNP wants nullify the meaning of the independence, as they did not believe the spirit of the Liberation War and democracy.

"Every person of the country is now getting benefits of the freedom. People never responded to the fascist philosophy of BNP, which is anti-democratic and communal evil; so BNP has always stood against the people," he said in a statement. 

This statement was issued to condemn and protest the false, fabricated and misleading statements of BNP leaders.

"With Pakistani ideology, the BNP's only motive is to grab power and confirm their fortune. People of Bangla were duped by them. So people of Bangla do not want to see this fraudulent group in power anymore," Quader said.

Responding to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement about houses and businesses of BNP leaders and activists were being taken over, AL general secretary said, "He (Mirza Fakhrul) has given fabricated and baseless statements without providing any concrete evidence. Rather, we can see the BNP leaders and activists have been doing business and trading under the existing regime. Nowhere is being victimized by political revenge."

He said that after BNP came to power in 2001, millions of AL leaders and activists had to leave their homes due to political violence by BNP leaders and activists, adding, "AL leaders and activists were faced intolerable torture for giving votes to boat. Thousands of women were raped by BNP-Jamaat cadres. 21,000 Awami League leaders and activists were killed across the country."

Quader said that the greatest Bangali all time of the nation, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, achieved the independence in 1971 through a united armed struggle against the Pakistani occupation forces. 

After the independence, Bangladesh was led by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the spirit of the Liberation War. 

He said that the father of the nation gave the constitution to the nation based on the ideals of the Liberation War. "Communal politics on the basis of religion is prohibited. But after the brutal killing of father of the nation and his family, the Zia-Mushtak gang destroyed the spirit of the liberation war and the democratic values."

Quader said that the military dictator Ziaur Rahman used the religion card to strengthen his illegal and unconstitutional power and he also began religion-based politics. 

"Autocrat Zia established ultra-communal groups in politics as well as all levels of the state and society. Since then, state-sponsored steam roller of torture was run to eliminate the opposition, especially the Awami League," he added.

