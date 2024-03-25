1971's dreams now elusive, says Mirza Fakhrul on eve of Independence Day

Politics

UNB
25 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 05:40 pm

Related News

1971's dreams now elusive, says Mirza Fakhrul on eve of Independence Day

Twenty two leaders and activists of BNP sacrificed their lives in the last two years, he said

UNB
25 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 05:40 pm
A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS
A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS

People joined the war against Pakistan army with the aim of building a democratic Bangladesh but the dreams of 1971 are now elusive, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (25 March).

"Bengali students, youths, farmers, labourers and soldiers joined the Liberation War against Pakistan army with the aim of building democratic Bangladesh where people will have freedom of speech and people's government and for economic emancipation but it's a matter of sorrow that the 1971's dreams are now elusive," he said while speaking at a rally.

The BNP organised the rally of freedom fighters on the occasion of the Independence Day in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the event, Fakhrul said the ruling Awami League has established a one-party rule in the country under the guise of democracy.

"They have no constitutional right to rule the people of the country as they formed a government without people's mandate and by staging one-sided polls on 7 January which was not acceptable to our foreign friends too," he added.

He claimed that the government is using modern technology to keep eye on opposition leaders and activists' daily activities. 

When people try to stage protest against the ruling party then they use spyware to suppress them, said the BNP leader.

"The movement against a fascist regime is not easy but we have been continuing it for 15 years," he added.

Twenty two leaders and activists of BNP sacrificed their lives in the last two years, he said adding that thousands of BNP leaders and activists have been imprisoned and they have been living an inhuman life in jail.

Speaking at the rally, BNP Vice Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said an autocratic regime is in power in the country where elections have turned into a farce.

The leaders of different affiliated organisation of BNP also spoke on the occasion.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP / Bangladesh / Independence Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

9h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

6h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

1h | Videos
Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

5h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Bharta

Delicious Chicken Bharta

4h | Videos
Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

6h | Videos