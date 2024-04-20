Spirit of Independence Dr Zafrullah fought for absent from country: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday (20 April) said that there is not even the faintest trace of the spirit of the independence in the country that the late Dr Zafrullah fought for.

He said it in a commemoration programme to mark Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's first death anniversary held at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in capital's Ramna area.

"Dr Zafrullah never felt disappointed, loser in any issue. He was always optimistic and believes the power of youth. He always welcomed the changes. He struggled for lifetime to established the motto of the independence off Bangladesh. He dreamed for a new world. He was ultimately a revolutionary."

To that end Dr Zafrullah attained the liberation war, founded Gonoshasthaya Kendra, accumulated the patriot people, Fakhrul said.

Fakhrul said Dr Zafrullah is one of the most distinguished persons in the country who should always be remembered by the nation.

We are now passing a hard time like serious economic crisis, political vacuum said Mirza Fakhrul further adding that we the political activists, workers are trying our best to get rid of from this situation. We are facing suppression, torture, and some have sacrificed their lives, but failed to remove the monster.

Economist Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, Professor Dr Asif Nazrul, Advocate Subrata Chowdhury, Brotee's CEO Sharmeen Murshid and others spoke in the programme.