Khulna City Corporation Election: 161 polling stations out of 289 vulnerable

Bangladesh

UNB
25 May, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 12:22 pm

All 161 polling stations under five wards of the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election, slated to be held on 12 June,  have been identified as vulnerable.

According to the sources of returning officers and Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), there are 289 polling stations under 31 wards of Khulna city and to maintain law and order, the law enforcement agencies divided it into two segments—'important' and 'general'.

This year, law enforcement agencies declared 161 polling stations as 'important' while the rest 128 stations were identified as general.

The polling stations of no 4, 6, 7, 10 and 28 wards of the city were identified as vulnerable while the polling stations under 16, 19 and 22 wards were declared as 'important'.

There are six polling stations under no 4 ward, nine at no 6 ward, 12 at no 10 ward, nine at no 28 ward, 10 at no 16 ward,7 at no 19 ward and 7 under 22 wards.

Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiya said the list of vulnerable polling stations has been prepared after keeping different issues in mind.

Primarily, a decision has been taken to deploy seven policemen and 17 Ansar members to each polling station, declared as 'important' while seven policemen and 15 Ansar members in the polling stations are declared as general.

Besides, 3,567 police, 300 armed police, and 4,657 Ansar members will perform their duties in Khulna City to ensure a free and fair election.

