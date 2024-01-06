Police identify 628 polling centres in Brahmanbaria as vulnerable

Bangladesh

Azizul Shonchay
06 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 06:56 pm

Related News

Police identify 628 polling centres in Brahmanbaria as vulnerable

The security apparatus would be reinforced at the vulnerable centres, with increased vigilance, said Brahmanbaria Superintendent of Police Shakhawat Hossain.

Azizul Shonchay
06 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 06:56 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

Brahmanbaria district police have marked 628 out of 761 polling stations across six constituencies as vulnerable or 'important' ahead of Sunday's national election.

"Multiple factors were considered in this classification, including the social context of the areas, the potential for riots, and inadequate transportation links, which render these polling stations vulnerable," said Brahmanbaria Shakhawat Hossain.

The police also investigated and analised past events related to elections in classification of the centres, he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Voters and politicians anticipate competitive elections in three of the six parliamentary constituencies, namely Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar), Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj), and Brahmanbaria-3 (Sadar and Bijaynagar).

All 127 centres under the Sadar area of Brahmanbaria-3 are deemed vulnerable by district police.

SP Shakhawat Hossain assured that the security apparatus would be reinforced at these centres, with increased vigilance.

In Brahmanbaria-1, the competition is mainly going to be held between Awami League's Farhad Hossain Sangram and independent candidate Syed AK Ekramuzzaman. Brahmanbaria-2 witnesses a three-way fight, primarily between Jatiya Party candidate Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan and independent candidates Moin Uddin and Ziaul Haque Mridhar.

Brahmanbaria-3 sees intense competition between independent candidate Ferozur Rahman and Awami League candidate RAM Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury, according to voters and politicians.

In total, 34 candidates are contesting across the six parliamentary constituencies in Brahmanbaria, with 29 representing different political parties and five running independently. The voter count stands at 2,383,533 people.

To maintain law and order during the election, 2,072 policemen, 9,236 Anasar and VDP members, 18 platoons of BGB, and 27 army teams have been deployed at polling stations and surrounding areas. Additionally, 43 executive magistrates and 12 judicial magistrates will be on duty in the polling field.

On Saturday (January 6), ballot boxes, seals, and indelible ink were securely transported to the centres from each upazila.

Top News

polling station / Brahmanbaria / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

36m | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

6h | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

16m | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

1h | Videos
Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

2h | Videos
Coal eases country's power shortage

Coal eases country's power shortage

3h | Videos