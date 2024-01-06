Police identify 628 polling centres in Brahmanbaria as vulnerable

Brahmanbaria district police have marked 628 out of 761 polling stations across six constituencies as vulnerable or 'important' ahead of Sunday's national election.

"Multiple factors were considered in this classification, including the social context of the areas, the potential for riots, and inadequate transportation links, which render these polling stations vulnerable," said Brahmanbaria Shakhawat Hossain.

The police also investigated and analised past events related to elections in classification of the centres, he added.

Voters and politicians anticipate competitive elections in three of the six parliamentary constituencies, namely Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar), Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj), and Brahmanbaria-3 (Sadar and Bijaynagar).

All 127 centres under the Sadar area of Brahmanbaria-3 are deemed vulnerable by district police.

SP Shakhawat Hossain assured that the security apparatus would be reinforced at these centres, with increased vigilance.

In Brahmanbaria-1, the competition is mainly going to be held between Awami League's Farhad Hossain Sangram and independent candidate Syed AK Ekramuzzaman. Brahmanbaria-2 witnesses a three-way fight, primarily between Jatiya Party candidate Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan and independent candidates Moin Uddin and Ziaul Haque Mridhar.

Brahmanbaria-3 sees intense competition between independent candidate Ferozur Rahman and Awami League candidate RAM Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury, according to voters and politicians.

In total, 34 candidates are contesting across the six parliamentary constituencies in Brahmanbaria, with 29 representing different political parties and five running independently. The voter count stands at 2,383,533 people.

To maintain law and order during the election, 2,072 policemen, 9,236 Anasar and VDP members, 18 platoons of BGB, and 27 army teams have been deployed at polling stations and surrounding areas. Additionally, 43 executive magistrates and 12 judicial magistrates will be on duty in the polling field.

On Saturday (January 6), ballot boxes, seals, and indelible ink were securely transported to the centres from each upazila.