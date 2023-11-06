KCC announces Tk1,082cr budget for FY23, biggest in 33-year

KCC Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khalek addresses the corporation's budget announcement programme at Shahid Altaf Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban in Khulna on 6 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

The Khulna City Corporation (KCC) has announced a budget of Tk1082,99,19,000 for the current fiscal year, which is the biggest budget in 33 years.

KCC Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khalek announced the budget at Shahid Altaf Auditorium of Nagar Bhaban on Monday (6 November).

In the proposed budget, the revenue expenditure has been estimated at Tk196,52,33,000

and the expenditure in the development sector from the government allocation and development partners has been estimated at Tk736,06,67,000.

In the last fiscal year 2022-23, the KCC had set a budget target of Tk861,06,27,000, which was later revised at Tk697,75,76,000.

While announcing the budget, the mayor highlighted the main features of the budget and said no new tax has been imposed.

"The KCC is a service institution. It cannot depend solely on government or foreign aid and loans. It has to stand on its own feet depending on its own income," he said.

The KCC election was held on 12 June. The mayor had resigned on 11 May to participate in the polls. He won the election and assumed the responsibility of the mayor on 11 October.

The corporation's budget announcement was delayed by four months due to the absence of an elected mayor.