2 arson attacks in Rajshahi polling stations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 01:27 pm

Fire burns a poling station in Rajshahi on 4 January 2024. Photo: TBS
Fire burns a poling station in Rajshahi on 4 January 2024. Photo: TBS

There were two arson attacks in two polling stations of Bagmara, and Mohanpur upazilas of Rajshahi on Thursday (4 January) night.

Two other fire incidents took place on the same day in Bagha upazila but they could not be ascertained as arson attacks.

Rajshahi District Superintendent of Police Saifur Rahman said a cocktail attack took place in the office room of Akkelpur High School of Ganipur Union of Bagmara which is designated as a polling station. The windows were broken and some of the furniture and books in the room were burnt. Police recovered two cocktail-like objects from the spot.

Besides, vandals set fire to a polling booth of Motihar High School in Mohanpur upazila. The table and chairs of the room were burnt, said police sources.

Also, an abandoned building in front of Jutnoshi Government Primary School of Bagha Upazila caught fire but the polling station was not damaged, said SP Saifur Rahman.

Besides, a fire broke out in the headmaster's office of Arani Jhina Government Primary School polling station in Bagha upazila on Thursday. Some books and furniture were burnt. The fire is believed to have originated from an electrical short circuit, said Saifur Rahman.

