Khulna city polls: AL-backed Khaleque elected mayor

Awami League-backed mayoral candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque has been elected the mayor of Khulna city.

Talukder Abdul Khaleque bagged 1,54,825 votes, more than twice his closest rival.

Returning Officer Md Alauddin announced the result at Khulna Shilpakala Academy on Monday (12 June) night.

Among the other candidates, Md Abdul Awal of Islami Andolan Bangladesh got 60,064 votes, Md Shafiqul Islam Madhu from Jatiya Party got 18,074 votes, SM Sabbir Hossain from Zaker Party got 6,096 votes and independent candidate SM Shafiqur Rahman got 17,218 votes.

The voter turnout was 47.88%.

The total number of registered voters in Khulna City Corporation is 5,35,528. A total of 2,56,433 votes were cast.

Five candidates were vying for the mayoral post in Khulna city, 134 for 31 general councillors, and 39 for 10 reserved female councillors' posts.

Votes were cast through electronic voting machines (EVMs) at a total of 1,732 polling booths in 289 polling centres under CCTV monitoring.