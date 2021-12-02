Japan assures repatriation of displaced citizens of Myanmar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 07:20 pm

Related News

Japan assures repatriation of displaced citizens of Myanmar

“Japan would encourage Myanmar to improve the existing situation in order to start the process of speedy repatriation as well as co-operate with Bangladesh,” said Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa has said that Japan will continue to work for the repatriation of Myanmar nationals who have been forcibly displaced from Bangladesh.

The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr A K Abdul Momen sent a congratulatory letter to Hayashi Yoshimasa on being newly appointed as the Foreign Minister of Japan. 

The Foreign Minister of Japan thanked the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr Momen in a response letter.

He said in the letter, "Japan will persistently work to create a conducive environment for the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of displaced Myanmar nationals who have taken refuge in Bangladesh,"

"Japan would encourage Myanmar to improve the existing situation and start the process of speedy repatriation as well as co-operate with Bangladesh," he added.

The Japanese Foreign Minister further said, "The relations between Japan and Bangladesh are based on strong principles of trust, cooperation and mutual welfare,"

"I hope that the historic ties would be further strengthened in 2022, marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. I also hope to further strengthen the existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and Japan."

Rohingya Crisis / Top News

Rohingya Crisis / Japan-Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

8h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

7h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

10h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

23h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

23h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub