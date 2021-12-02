Japan assures repatriation of displaced citizens of Myanmar

Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa has said that Japan will continue to work for the repatriation of Myanmar nationals who have been forcibly displaced from Bangladesh.

The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr A K Abdul Momen sent a congratulatory letter to Hayashi Yoshimasa on being newly appointed as the Foreign Minister of Japan.

The Foreign Minister of Japan thanked the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr Momen in a response letter.

He said in the letter, "Japan will persistently work to create a conducive environment for the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of displaced Myanmar nationals who have taken refuge in Bangladesh,"

"Japan would encourage Myanmar to improve the existing situation and start the process of speedy repatriation as well as co-operate with Bangladesh," he added.

The Japanese Foreign Minister further said, "The relations between Japan and Bangladesh are based on strong principles of trust, cooperation and mutual welfare,"

"I hope that the historic ties would be further strengthened in 2022, marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. I also hope to further strengthen the existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and Japan."