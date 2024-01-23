UN says no refugee should be repatriated against will; calls for more funding for Rohingyas, host communities

Rohingya refugees sit on a makeshift boat as they get interrogated by the Border Guard Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 9, 2017. File Photo: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

The United Nations has called for solidarity and increased funding for the Rohingyas and their host communities in Cox's Bazar.

"The refugees need our solidarity, and the host communities need our solidarity. We need increased funding for all of that," Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at a regular media briefing in New York on January 22.

He said no refugee should be repatriated against their will.

It needs to be done voluntarily and in a manner that preserves their dignity and their safety, said the spokesperson.

"It is clear for us that the situation in Myanmar currently does not meet the necessary requirements. What we do need is increased global solidarity for those communities that are hosting generously Rohingya refugees, like the community in Cox's Bazar, which the Secretary-General has visited," Dujarric said.

The spokesperson said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as he does to heads of governments or states when they're re-elected. "What we have said in the past from this podium, what the Human Rights High Commissioner has said remains unchanged," he added.