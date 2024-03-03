Armed Rohingya detained from Ukhiya camp

Rohingya Crisis

03 March, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 05:49 pm

Related News

Armed Rohingya detained from Ukhiya camp

The detainee, identified as Syed Hossain, is a resident of Camp-17 and is the son of Saber Ahmed, who lives in the A-block of the camp. 

03 March, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 05:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) detained an armed Rohingya from a camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Sunday (3 March).

Md Arefin Jewel, superintendent of police and commander of the 14 Armed Police Battalion (APBn) that is engaged in maintaining security of the Rohingya camp, confirmed the detention of the armed Rohingya to The Business Standard. 

"The raid was conducted early Sunday morning on the hill between the A-Block of Camp-17 and 4-Extension Rohingya Camp of Ukhiya Upazila.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The detainee, identified as Syed Hossain, is a resident of Camp-17 and is the son of Saber Ahmed, who lives in the A-block of the camp. 

Arefin Jewel said the APBn conducted the raid on a tip-off that some armed people were standing on the road in front of a shop on the hill between A-Block of Rohingya Camp No 17 and the 4-Extension Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya.

"On reaching the spot, 2-3 of the suspects tried to run away after realising the presence of the police. During the chase, it was possible to arrest one of them, but the others escaped," he said.

After searching the body of the arrested person, a locally made gun and bullets were found, added Jewel.

He also claimed that the detained person is an active member of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), a militant organisation in Myanmar.

Arefin Jewel said a case has been filed against the detained Syed at the Ukhiya Police Station.

 

Bangladesh

Rohingya Crisis / Ukhiya / detained

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

8h | Wheels
Even some of his well-wishers often try to dissuade him from this “wild goose chase.” But TV journalist Shakil Hasan remains steadfast. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A lone journalist's struggle to bring his attackers to justice

10h | Panorama
The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

1d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

37m | Videos
The would be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani is expert at dancing

The would be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani is expert at dancing

1h | Videos
Elon Musk Sues OpenAI's Sam Altman

Elon Musk Sues OpenAI's Sam Altman

1h | Videos
Global Warming: Trillions of Water Mixes in Oceans

Global Warming: Trillions of Water Mixes in Oceans

3h | Videos