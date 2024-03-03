Armed Rohingya detained from Ukhiya camp

The Armed Police Battalion (APBn) detained an armed Rohingya from a camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Sunday (3 March).

Md Arefin Jewel, superintendent of police and commander of the 14 Armed Police Battalion (APBn) that is engaged in maintaining security of the Rohingya camp, confirmed the detention of the armed Rohingya to The Business Standard.

"The raid was conducted early Sunday morning on the hill between the A-Block of Camp-17 and 4-Extension Rohingya Camp of Ukhiya Upazila.

The detainee, identified as Syed Hossain, is a resident of Camp-17 and is the son of Saber Ahmed, who lives in the A-block of the camp.

Arefin Jewel said the APBn conducted the raid on a tip-off that some armed people were standing on the road in front of a shop on the hill between A-Block of Rohingya Camp No 17 and the 4-Extension Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya.

"On reaching the spot, 2-3 of the suspects tried to run away after realising the presence of the police. During the chase, it was possible to arrest one of them, but the others escaped," he said.

After searching the body of the arrested person, a locally made gun and bullets were found, added Jewel.

He also claimed that the detained person is an active member of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), a militant organisation in Myanmar.

Arefin Jewel said a case has been filed against the detained Syed at the Ukhiya Police Station.