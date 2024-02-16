11 'armed Rohingyas' sent to police custody for 3-day remand

TBS Report
16 February, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 06:19 pm

23 Rohingyas were detained by locals on 6 February while entering Bangladesh and were later handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Eleven of the 23 armed Rohingyas, who infiltrated with weapons from Myanmar, have been taken to police custody for a three-day remand.

They were taken into custody from Cox's Bazar District Jail on Friday (16 February) afternoon, said Ukhiya Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Nashir Uddin Majumdar. 

The 23 Rohingyas were detained by locals on 6 February while entering Bangladesh and were later handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). 

The BGB then handed them over to the police along with 12 types of weapons, and filed a case against them with Ukhiya Police Station under the Arms Act.

On 12 February, a Cox's Bazar court granted a three-day remand for 22 out of 23 armed Rohingyas after hearing a 10-day remand plea of police.

"As one of the 23 Rohingyas is sick, the court granted remand of 22 Rohingyas. Because of this, 11 of them have been taken in the first phase of remand. After their three-day interrogation, they will be sent to prison and the other 11 will be taken for remand," said Nashir Uddin Majumdar.

