World must find an end to crisis for Rohingyas' return to Myanmar: PM Hasina tells UK MPs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a meeting with a British cross party parliamentary delegation led by Virendra Sharma at her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday, 28 January 2024. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the international community to think about a solution to the Rohingya crisis so the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals could return to their homeland and live a decent life.

"The whole world should about finding a solution to the crisis enabling the return of the Myanmar nationals to their homeland to have a decent life," she said.

The prime minister said this while a British cross-party parliamentary delegation led by Virendra Sharma called on her at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

PM's speech writer, M Nazrul Islam, briefed reporters after the call on.

Hasina also mentioned that the forcibly displaced Rohingyas are becoming a heavy burden for a small country like Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is hosting over one million Rohingyas after they fled their homes in Myanmar to escape a brutal crackdown in 2017.