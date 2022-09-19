Information on disappearance provided by anti-state elements isn’t correct: Hasan

Bangladesh

BSS
19 September, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 07:59 pm

Related News

Information on disappearance provided by anti-state elements isn’t correct: Hasan

BSS
19 September, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 07:59 pm
Information on disappearance provided by anti-state elements isn’t correct: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the statement or report is not correct based on the information provided to international organisations and mass media by those persons who are hatching conspiracies against the country and convicted.
 
"If any report is prepared after sending information on behalf of a special organization then it is 'for demand'. We saw that some persons have expressed their concern based on some information and data given by 'Adhikar' and some other organizations," he said.
 
The minister added: "A list of missing people of Bangladesh was published few day days ago and the reality is that, among those missing, 10 persons have returned while 20 are accused in different cases including murder. Besides, some were disappeared when BNP was in power. The names of those persons are also in the list,"
 
Hasan stated these while replying to a query over a discussion on missing and killing held at the United Nations Human Rights Commission at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.
 
Earlier, the minister unwrapped the cover of the book  on 'Mujib Borshe Sangsader Bishesh Adhibeshon'.
 
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury addressed the function as special guest while senior journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, editor of the book journalist Rafiqul Islam Sabuj and Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) former general secretary Syed Shukkur Ali Shuvo, among others, addressed it.

Hasan said an organization named 'Adhikar' had supplied some information and photos of other countries to different international organizations and mass media including Al Jazeera that hundred of Hefazat activists were killed during the Hefazat movement. Later, they had revised the death toll to 61 from hundred, but they couldn't give any names or identity, he added.
 
He said cases were lodged against them and even they were arrested for providing wrong and false information. The information of missing and murder given by that organisation is also flawed and it is a big matter that from which source the UN is getting the information, he added.
 
The minister said Bangladesh had witnessed extreme violation of human rights when Bangabandhu was killed brutally along with most of his family members and when indemnity was enacted to stop the trial of the assassination. The human rights were violated when Ziaur
Rahman killed hundreds of soldiers of armed forces to secure his power and the August 21 heinous grenade attack during the Begum Khaleda Zia's regime, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
 
He said Tarique Rahman was convicted for life term in the case of grenade attack while many were hanged. The human rights were also violated massively when innocent people were killed through hurling patrol bombs in 2013, 2014 and 2015, he added.
 
"I think that these should also come in the report," he said.
 
Replying to another query over BNP's movement, the minister said, "We never support any obstruction by anyone to any peaceful rally. But, you know that BNP itself fought each other. Even, they fought each other on yesterday's rally in Chattogram. They were carried out attack on a rally at Mirershorai few days ago. The incident of Banani is under investigation."
 
Hasan extended his thanks to Khalid for giving inspiration to the editor of the book.
 
He said the book will work as a reference and people could know the unknown information.
 
Khalid said the President and about 80 parliament members gave speeches at the special session of the House on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. And journalist Sabuj has taken a step to publish the speeches, he added.

Top News

Enforced Disappearance / Information Minister Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

11h | Panorama
Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'A reserve full of less acceptable currencies will not benefit us'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasa's Mars Rover collects amazing rock samples

Nasa's Mars Rover collects amazing rock samples

1h | Videos
Cumilla's School Education Museum

Cumilla's School Education Museum

2h | Videos
The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

3h | Videos
Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  