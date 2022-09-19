Information on disappearance provided by anti-state elements isn’t correct: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the statement or report is not correct based on the information provided to international organisations and mass media by those persons who are hatching conspiracies against the country and convicted.



"If any report is prepared after sending information on behalf of a special organization then it is 'for demand'. We saw that some persons have expressed their concern based on some information and data given by 'Adhikar' and some other organizations," he said.



The minister added: "A list of missing people of Bangladesh was published few day days ago and the reality is that, among those missing, 10 persons have returned while 20 are accused in different cases including murder. Besides, some were disappeared when BNP was in power. The names of those persons are also in the list,"



Hasan stated these while replying to a query over a discussion on missing and killing held at the United Nations Human Rights Commission at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.



Earlier, the minister unwrapped the cover of the book on 'Mujib Borshe Sangsader Bishesh Adhibeshon'.



State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury addressed the function as special guest while senior journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, editor of the book journalist Rafiqul Islam Sabuj and Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) former general secretary Syed Shukkur Ali Shuvo, among others, addressed it.

Hasan said an organization named 'Adhikar' had supplied some information and photos of other countries to different international organizations and mass media including Al Jazeera that hundred of Hefazat activists were killed during the Hefazat movement. Later, they had revised the death toll to 61 from hundred, but they couldn't give any names or identity, he added.



He said cases were lodged against them and even they were arrested for providing wrong and false information. The information of missing and murder given by that organisation is also flawed and it is a big matter that from which source the UN is getting the information, he added.



The minister said Bangladesh had witnessed extreme violation of human rights when Bangabandhu was killed brutally along with most of his family members and when indemnity was enacted to stop the trial of the assassination. The human rights were violated when Ziaur

Rahman killed hundreds of soldiers of armed forces to secure his power and the August 21 heinous grenade attack during the Begum Khaleda Zia's regime, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.



He said Tarique Rahman was convicted for life term in the case of grenade attack while many were hanged. The human rights were also violated massively when innocent people were killed through hurling patrol bombs in 2013, 2014 and 2015, he added.



"I think that these should also come in the report," he said.



Replying to another query over BNP's movement, the minister said, "We never support any obstruction by anyone to any peaceful rally. But, you know that BNP itself fought each other. Even, they fought each other on yesterday's rally in Chattogram. They were carried out attack on a rally at Mirershorai few days ago. The incident of Banani is under investigation."



Hasan extended his thanks to Khalid for giving inspiration to the editor of the book.



He said the book will work as a reference and people could know the unknown information.



Khalid said the President and about 80 parliament members gave speeches at the special session of the House on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. And journalist Sabuj has taken a step to publish the speeches, he added.