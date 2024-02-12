Mother pleads for return of son ‘picked up by men in RAB uniform’

Momtaz Begum recounts the night her son was picked up by "men in Rab uniform" during a press conference by Mayer Dak in Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on 12 February 2024. Photo: Courtesy

A group of men allegedly sporting Rapid Action Battalion uniforms picked up a 20-year-old man, Rahmatullah, from his home in the capital's Dhamrai on 29 August last year.

Following his sudden disappearance, his family filed a general diary (GD) with the police and sought help from various agencies, including RAB and the detective branch (DB).

Six months have passed since then without any trace of Rahmatullah.

"On the night of 29 August, a group of men in Rab uniform came to our house. I was at home with my daughter-in-law and younger son Rahmatullah, who was lying next to me with a fever. Then I heard a knock on our door," Momtaz Begum, Rahmatullah's mother, recounted during a press conference by Mayer Dak at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) today (12 February) morning.

"I opened the door and saw law enforcement members. Several entered my house," said Momtaz Begum.

"They forcibly took Rahmatullah away. When we asked why they were taking him, they said he was being taken for questioning. As they took my younger son outside, we followed them and saw a RAB vehicle and a Hiace microbus. Then, they drove away with him," she added.

"The next morning, we first went to the Manikganj RAB camp, and they directed us to inquire at the Dhamrai Police Station. The police provided no information. We also looked for him at the Nabinagar RAB camp and the Savar DB office," Momtaz said.

"Although police initially refused to file a GD, they did so on 7 October after the matter was reported in the local media," she added.

Rahmatullah's mother said, "Even after five months of RAB members taking my son, there has been no news of him. We looked for him in RAB offices, DB offices, and prisons. There are no traces of my son anywhere, and I am becoming increasingly unwell with worry.

"My son was not involved with any political party or criminal activities. If he has committed any offence, he should be tried according to the country's law. Why would anyone abduct him? I just want my son back in good health," she added.

Khandoker Al Moin, director of RAB's Legal and Media wing, could not be reached by this newspaper for comments despite multiple attempts.