BNP's call to boycott polls has been 'fused': Information minister

UNB
23 December, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 05:40 pm

File photo of Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
File photo of Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said the BNP could not dim the enthusiasm and mood surrounding the next general election despite resorting to arson attacks.

"The government is taking stern action against arson terrorism. In fact, BNP's call to boycott the election has been fused [like a light bulb]," he said while exchanging views with journalists on contemporary issues at the YNT Centre at Dewanji Pukur Lane in Chattogram city on Saturday afternoon.

"BNP has announced a non-cooperation programme out of its delusion. But its leaders and activists are not cooperating with this non-cooperation," he added.

"The foreigners to whom BNP used to repeatedly go for intervention are now saying that the election should be fair and no one should obstruct it. In other words, caretaker government, election-time government, all these issues are no longer there. Now everyone is discussing how to make the election fair," said Hasan.

"The recent United Nations statements and briefings said no one should obstruct the election, that is, there should be no violence. At the same time, the United States also said they want to see a fair and peaceful election in the country.

"Our prime minister has warned all not to resort to violence during the election and to hold the election in a free and fair manner. In fact, a beautiful and fair election is going to be held in the country. That's why the government is providing maximum support to the Election Commission," added the AL leader.

