They cannot silence us: Mayer Dak participants say at rally following police intervention

Mayer Dak, a platform for family members of victims of enforced disappearances, gathered in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

Participants of the rally organised by Mayer Dak, a platform for family members of victims of enforced disappearances, took charge of their programme, regrouping revitalised after police had tried to disperse them earlier in the morning.

Sanjida Islam Tuli, coordinator of the platform, expressed outrage at the police's treatment towards the grieving families in Shahbagh.

"The government has reached an extreme level of human rights violations. Common people are being disappeared and murdered. The government does not dare to face this fact," she said during the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital to mark Human Rights Day.

"They [government] cannot silence our voices. We will not leave the street until we get our brothers back. We want to see how many bullets you have. Today marks 3,653 days since my brother disappeared."

Meanwhile, Munni, a sister of a missing Chhatra Dal leader, also addressed the police action in the morning.

"We gathered at Shahbagh. Why is the government afraid of us? They forcefully removed us from there."

Earlier in the morning, police dispersed the participants who had gathered at Shahbagh.

"They did not have the permission to hold a rally. We called to inform them about this matter yesterday, but there was no response. Later, authorisation was granted for the event to take place at the press club," Muhammad Salman Farsi, assistant commissioner of Ramna zone told The Business Standard.

Back at the event, Aurora Islam, the daughter of BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon, repeated a plea she had been repeating for decades.

"Please bring my father back. He has not returned. The pain of his absence is unbearable," she said.

Sajedul Islam, who was general secretary of BNP's Dhaka city Ward No 30 unit (now Dhaka north Ward No 25), has remained missing since 4 December 2013.

It wasn't only the name of Sajedul, whose sister Sanjida is a coordinator of Mayer Dak, which was repeated at today's rally.

Other names kept ringing out. The demand, however, remained the same: return those that disappeared.

Farzana Akhtar, wife of missing Bangshal thana Chhatra Dal president Parvez, expressed her anguish, saying, "For the past decade, I have been tirelessly searching for my husband in every corner of the country."

Lamiya Akhter Mim, daughter of missing BNP leader Kawsar, said, "It has been 11 long years since I last saw my father. I want to go for walks again holding his hand. I just want my father back. Please, return him to me," she said.

Safa, daughter of missing BNP leader Sohail, echoed a similar sentiment, "It has been a decade since I have seen my father. My only plea to the government is to bring my father back."