Won't accept attacks on doctors nor negligence in treatment: Health minister says as protest grows over Ctg doc assault

Referring to a recent incident of doctors being assaulted in Chattogram, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen today (17 April) said such attacks won't be tolerated, but medical negligence will not be tolerated either.

Speaking as a chief guest at a discussion with doctors after visiting Cumilla's Chandina Upazila Health Complex, he expressed regret over the attack and urged doctors to be more attentive and sincere in their work.

"I have the responsibility to protect the doctors, and I also have the responsibility to protect the patients. Strict action will be taken against any doctor if evidence of negligence of professional duty is found against them," he said.

Earlier, the health minister inaugurated the Sonapur Community Clinic in Chandina's Madhaiya Union.

Protestors demand exemplary punishment of assailants

Leaders of the Private Medical Institutions Association (PMIA) have announced an indefinite strike if those involved in the attack on two doctors at Chattogram's Patiya General Hospital and Medical Center Hospital are not arrested within 24 hours.

They made the announcement at a press conference today in the Chattogram Press Club.

Additionally, the organisation's leaders demanded a separate law for the protection of doctors.

President of the association Dr Mohammad Sharif recounted the 10 April event, when an on-duty doctor, Dr Raktim Das, was beaten up at the Patiya General Hospital due to a delay in treating a patient injured in an accident.

"Dr Das sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital [CMCH]. Despite the incident, no accused has been arrested yet, and there seems to be a mysterious silence among law enforcement agencies," he added.

He alleged the assailants were followers of an Awami League leader.

Sharif also mentioned a similar incident on 14 April at the Medical Centre Hospital, when a doctor was attacked.

"The doctor is currently receiving treatment in the ICU of the CMCH. Although the police quickly arrested the accused in this incident, they were granted bail the next day, causing outrage among the medical community," he said.

Sharif emphasised the need for stronger laws to protect doctors and prevent such attacks, as the current culture of impunity only emboldens assailants.

Regarding the complaint, Inspector (Investigation) Saiful Islam of Patia Police Station refuted claims of inaction, stating that one accused was arrested today, and arrests were also made earlier.

Inspector (Investigation) Akhtaruzzaman of Panchlaish Police Station confirmed the arrest of six individuals on the same day in connection with the attack on the doctor at the medical centre, who were subsequently presented in court the next day.