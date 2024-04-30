Buet students decide to sit for exams postponing boycott movement

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering (Buet), who had boycotted all sorts of academic activities protesting Bangladesh Chhatra League's move to restore political activities on the campus, have decided to sit for the examinations.

The decision was taken at a meeting of class representatives with Buet administration on Tuesday (30 April), said Professor Dr Mohammad Al Amin Siddiq, director of Buet Student Welfare Directorate.

These exams were scheduled to start from 11 May and the fresh exam routine will be published soon.

Buet students started demonstration after BCL president Saddam Hussain along with other leaders and activists entered the campus on 28 March midnight to restore politics although student politics is prohibited.

They boycotted all sorts of academic activities and demanded stricter action against those students who tried to revive student politics on the campus ignoring the ban.

Amid a tense situation, Buet authorities announced the postponement of all examinations on 20 April.

