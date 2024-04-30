Focus on public interest in political programmes: President

President Mohammed Shahabuddin speaks at a function at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Community Clinic's 24th founding anniversary on Tuesday (30 April). Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday (30 April) called upon all political parties of the country to give priority to public interest in adopting and implementing political programmes.

Addressing a function at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Community Clinic's 24th founding anniversary, the president said the main objective of politics is public welfare and thus public interest should be given priority in all decisions taken by governments and politicians.

"The importance lies not in who or what government entity made the decision, but rather in whether the decision serves the public interest or safeguards public welfare," he said.

He also said undermining public interest for political expediency exposes the vindictive nature of politics.

"After the change of power in the 2001 election, this popular initiative to get health care for marginalised people was stopped. It was a vindictive anti-public interest decision of the then government," he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina started the community clinic on 26 April 2000 in Gimadanga of Gopalganj district to ensure health care for the marginalised people of the country.

"Work together irrespective of party affiliations and opinions to make all the public interest-related initiatives of the government successful," he added.

President Shahabuddin put emphasis on extending all-out cooperation to ensure a sustainable progress of the community clinic, a public welfare institution of the country.

Noting that public interest should be given priority in every aspect of the government's activities, the president said, "In addition to food, clothing, shelter and education, multifaceted programs are adopted and implemented to reach medical services at people's doorsteps to improve public health."

Mentioning that community clinics have become the place of people's trust in terms of medical care for marginalized people, especially women and children, the president said the utility and reputation of the community clinic has spread beyond the village-town to the national level and even around the world as well.

The president also highly appreciated the contribution of community clinics in implementing mass vaccination programme during the Covid-19 pandemic.