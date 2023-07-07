Second-, third-time dengue sufferers at higher risk

Sixty-four people have died from dengue this year, with 17 of the deaths occurring within the first six days of July, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Physicians have said a majority of the victims this year had been infected with dengue for the second or third time. As a precautionary measure, they are advising individuals who have previously experienced a dengue infection to undergo testing for dengue and to be under medical supervision whenever they suffer from fever.

The largest number of dengue patients has been admitted to Mugda Medical College Hospital this year, and 20 of them have died so far.

Dr Niatuzzaman, acting director of the hospital, told The Business Standard, "In our hospital, most of the dengue patients who have died or those who have recovered from critical conditions had suffered from dengue for the second or third time."

He said people with high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, or any other comorbidity may go into shock if they contract dengue for the second or third time. The likelihood of experiencing shock after the initial dengue infection is low.

"We are getting many patients who have to be taken directly to the intensive care unit (ICU), there is no scope to take them to the ward. Of dengue patients, 95% died in the ICU. One of the causes of death is second or third time dengue infection and late arrival at the hospital," he added.

Dr Niatuzzaman expressed concern over the graph depicting the daily admission of patients in the hospital, saying that it is dangerous. He said there were 309 new dengue patients admitted in May, 1,891 in June, and 588 in the first six days of July.

He also said they have set up three dedicated dengue wards to handle patients, and two more wards are ready.

Dr MH Choudhury Lelin, chairman of Health and Hope Hospital, said, "We are getting mostly secondary dengue patients. There are four types of dengue – Den 1, Den 2, Den 3 and Den 4."

"Once a person is infected with a type of dengue, they develop immunity against it. But when infected with another type, the situation is severe. Because of that, many are dying within 3-5 days of hospitalisation," he added.

According to the DGHS, this year 80% of dengue patients died within three days after hospitalisation while 14% within four to ten days.

Dr Lelin said now people are infected with dengue, Covid, and seasonal fever. So, if someone has a fever, they should go to a doctor immediately. After tests, treatment should be given accordingly.

Two more dengue patients died, and 661 people were hospitalised with the infection in the 24 hours until Thursday morning.

Of the new patients, 433 were admitted to Dhaka hospitals and 228 elsewhere.

A total of 2,129 dengue patients, including 1,490 in Dhaka, are now undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, according to the DGHS.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 11,116 dengue cases and 8,923 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019.