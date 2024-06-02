Govt takes all-out preparedness to prevent dengue diseases: Health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal speaks at a press conference at the ministry on Sunday. Photo: PID

The government has taken all-out preparedness on healthcare services to prevent dengue diseases, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal said today (2 June).

"We have asked all relevant organisations to remain alert for taking prompt actions to deal with any possible outbreak of the dengue diseases," he told a press conference at the ministry.

Emphasising on taking comprehensive initiatives to prevent the dengue disease, the health minister said all relevant organizations have to work in a coordinated manner to combat mosquito-borne diseases as the country witnessed the severe outbreak of dengue last year.

He said Bangladesh reported over three lakh dengue infected patients last year meaning this is the highest number of dengue cases in a single year since the mosquito-borne disease was detected in 2000.

In the past 23 years, 2.5 lakh dengue cases were reported in the country while it logged over three lakh dengue patients last year.

Samanta said, sharp rise of both infection and fatality of dengue in 2023 is forcing all relevant organizations to shed light on taking concerted efforts to destroy breeding sources of dengue diseases alongside improving healthcare services.

Community engagement is very crucial to prevent dengue disease; Samanta said, adding it is impossible for a single institution to handle the menace.

According to health experts, city dwellers have to be careful about sources of stagnant water as most of the people in the country have utter negligence to keep their surroundings neat and clean.

The two city corporations must assign adequate number of staffers to collect information larva of Aedes mosquito from every houses of the city, they said adding, all have to abide by rules to destroy breeding grounds of mosquito.

The survey released recently showed eighteen wards under two city corporations of Dhaka are at high risk of dengue.

The survey was conducted jointly by the two city corporations of Dhaka and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) between 17 and 26 April.

The wards of Dhaka North City Corporation which are at risk include - 12, 13, 20, 36, 31, 32, 17 and 33. The vulnerable wards of Dhaka South City Corporation are - 4, 13, 52, 54, 16, 3, 5, 15, 17 and 23.