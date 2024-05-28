Dengue situation feared to worsen due to weather conditions: Mayor Atiq

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam speaks at the opening ceremony of the 'Eighth Urban Dialogue-2024' held at Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University today (29 May). Photo: TBS

The dengue situation in Dhaka is likely to worsen in the coming months due to sudden changes in weather patterns, including intermittent rain and warm temperatures, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said today (28 May).

"The Meteorological Department is expecting that there will be sunny and rainy weather for the next few months. Such weather conditions are suitable for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes. Everyone should be careful," the mayor said during the opening ceremony of the 'Eighth Urban Dialogue-2024' held at Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University.

Mayor Atiq emphasised that the problem also lies within residential areas, where accumulated water facilitates mosquito breeding.

To address urban issues swiftly, Dhaka North introduced the 'Shobar Dhaka App', designed to facilitate the quick resolution of urban problems reported by citizens.

"Previously, it took a lot of time and effort to get services. Yesterday, 281 citizens called the DNCC hotline number 16106 over a 24-hour period, reporting waterlogging and uprooted trees in various places due to heavy rain. They have all been served," Atiq said.

Speaking at the event, Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) Minister Mohammad Tazul Islam said, "America's poverty rate is close to ours. However, our disparity level is much narrower. This is why our poverty level is not much lower compared to many other countries."

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal, in his speech as the keynote speaker, said, "The village roads of Bangladesh are much better than the rural infrastructure of rich countries like Saudi Arabia."

"Atmospheric conditions, shaped by climate change, are the main reasons for cyclones being so persistent," he also said.