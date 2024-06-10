Taposh for providing information on Aedes mosquito to prevent dengue

BSS
10 June, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 10:15 pm

BSS
Representational Image. Photo/Collected
Representational Image. Photo/Collected

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today urged city dwellers and all relevant organisations to provide information on breeding sources of Aedes mosquito to combat the dengue disease.

"We have taken adequate measures to extend all necessary support to prevent dengue disease, if we get proper information on breeding sources of dengue," he told a mosquito killing programme at the Dhaka Medical College here, an official release said.

The mayor directed the authorities concerned of all medical colleges and hospitals to keep all open spaces clean to stop the outbreak of the water-borne disease.

"We are launching joint drives to destroy the breeding ground of Aedes Mosquito ... all people should extend their support through providing information about any potential sources of Aedes mosquito to tackle any possible outbreak of dengue," he added.

Today (June 10), one dengue patient died and 47 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This year, the total number of cases rose to 3,103 while 39 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the same period.

On 29 May, eighteen wards under two city corporations of Dhaka are at high risk of dengue, according to a survey released recently.

The risky wards of Dhaka North City Corporation are 12, 13, 20, 36, 31, 32, 17 and 33 while the vulnerable wards of Dhaka South City Corporation are- 4, 13, 52, 54, 16, 3, 5, 15, 17 and 23, the survey added.

