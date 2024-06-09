One dies of dengue; 25 hospitalised

Health

UNB
09 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 09:55 pm

Related News

One dies of dengue; 25 hospitalised

UNB
09 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 38 this year.

During the period, 25 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, seven patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while the rest were outside the capital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The person, who died in the last 24 hours, is from an area under the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 141 patients are receiving treatment at several hospitals across the country.

A total of 3,056 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

 

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

6h | Explorer
For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

7h | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

10h | Panorama
Fresh mangoes prior to preserving. Photo: Asif Zapata

Want to enjoy fresh mangoes all year round? Here’s how!

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

1h | Videos
What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

2h | Videos
As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

2h | Videos
Two arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in 2024 T20 World Cup

Two arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in 2024 T20 World Cup

3h | Videos