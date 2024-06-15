One dengue patient dies, 14 hospitalised

One dengue patient died and 14 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, eight dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while six were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital, the statement added.

This year, the total number of cases rose to 3,207 while 40 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the same period.

In the past 24 hours, 16 dengue patients were discharged from different hospitals. Among the total cases, 3,024 patients have already been released, the DGHS statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.

On 29 May, eighteen wards under two city corporations of Dhaka are at high risk of dengue, according to a survey released recently.

The risky wards of Dhaka North City Corporation are 12, 13, 20, 36, 31, 32, 17 and 33 while the vulnerable wards of Dhaka South City Corporation are- 4, 13, 52, 54, 16, 3, 5, 15, 17 and 23, the survey added.