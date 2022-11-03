Dengue toll hits daily record of 9 deaths

In total, nine people died from dengue in different parts of the country on Thursday, making it the deadliest day in the history of the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh.

On 13 October, eight lives were lost as a result of the disease.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), nine dengue patients died while 882 were admitted to different hospitals in the 24 hours till 8am on Thursday (3 November).

With this, the number of hospitalised dengue patients across the country stands at 3,676. A total of 161 lives have been lost this year due to the dengue outbreak which is still ongoing.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of this year's dengue endemic.

In the year till date, the directorate has recorded 40,983 dengue hospitalisations and 38,146 recoveries.