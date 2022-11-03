Dengue toll hits daily record of 9 deaths

Health

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 09:33 pm

Related News

Dengue toll hits daily record of 9 deaths

Total of 161 lives lost in this year’s endemic

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 09:33 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In total, nine people died from dengue in different parts of the country on Thursday, making it the deadliest day in the history of the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh.

On 13 October, eight lives were lost as a result of the disease.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), nine dengue patients died while 882 were admitted to different hospitals in the 24 hours till 8am on Thursday (3 November).

With this, the number of hospitalised dengue patients across the country stands at 3,676. A total of 161 lives have been lost this year due to the dengue outbreak which is still ongoing.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of this year's dengue endemic.

In the year till date, the directorate has recorded 40,983 dengue hospitalisations and 38,146 recoveries.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Dengue deaths

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

10h | Pursuit
Umme Habiba. Sketch: TBS

Marine pollution in Bangladesh is impeding blue economy growth

10h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Settle, switch or give it some time. What is a better career move?

11h | Pursuit
The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

11h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

23h | Videos
Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

23h | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

1d | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together