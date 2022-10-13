64% critical dengue patients died within 3 days of hospitalisation: DGHS

Health

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 03:22 pm

About 64% of critically ill dengue patients passed away this year barely within three days of hospitalisation, according to the country's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate has been higher among women with 46 female patients dying this year. Of them, 18 are from Dhaka North, nine from Dhaka South and 48 are from outside of Dhaka.

"So far a total of 48 out of 75 patients, about 64%, died within three days of being admitted to a hospital in 2022," said Dr Ekramul Haque, deputy programme manager at the National Malaria Elimination and Aedes Transmitted Diseases Control Programme of DGHS.

He asserted that the reason behind the fatality rate within 48 hours of arriving is so high because they made delays in seeking expert help after getting sick.

Meanwhile, some 18 patients died within 3-6 days of admission, six within 6-9 days and three within 9-30 days, Dr Ekramul Haque noted.

"This year most of the patients were seen going into shock as soon as their hospitalisation," Additional Director General (Administration) Professor Dr Ahmadul Kabir said adding that fever goes down within two days as a result of which patients assume that they have recovered however this is not the case.

"Health condition deteriorates sharply within five days of dengue diagnosis although the fever symptom may be gone within two days. This is a crucial time for the blood pressure and fluid management of a dengue patient. Unless the fluid level is maintained properly, patients go into shocks and eventually making it difficult to recover from it," he explained.  

During a DGHS press conference held on the dengue situation on Thursday, areas in the capital including Mirpur, Uttara, Mugda, Jatrabari, Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur have been identified as dengue hotspots.

Dengue infections are highest among people aged over 20 years while the highest number of cases has been detected in Cox's Bazar after Dhaka.

Experts at the time urged parents to practice caution as 38% of the dengue patients are children. The Dengue death rate among children is also high with 26 lives lost till date.

