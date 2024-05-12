SSC 2024 results out: Here's how you can check

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of the year 2024 have been handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and chairmen of all education boards handed over the summary of the results to the premier at her official Ganabhaban residence this morning.

Students can get their results online from 11am.

Here is how you can get your results

Students can get their results from www.educationboardresults.gov.bd by entering their roll and registration numbers.

Students can also collect their results by sending an SMS to 16222. The SMS should contain the word SSC, the first three English letters on the board, the roll number, and the exam year, with spaces between each.

For example, a candidate who sat for this year's exams under the Dhaka board with a roll number of '1000000' will have to send the SMS to 16222 using the following format: SSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)2024.

Likewise, to obtain the Alim results, students need to send a text message by typing ALIM [space] MAD [space] Roll Number [space] 2024 and send it to 16222.

For technical board results, the students will have to type SSC [space] Tec [space] Roll Number [space] 2024 and send it to 16222.

To get an educational institution's result sheets, users need to go to the board website, click on the result corner, and enter the educational institution's Educational Institute Identification Number (EIIN).

The result sheet of that educational institution will be available for download.