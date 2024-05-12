SSC 2024 results out: Here's how you can check

Education

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 11:27 am

Related News

SSC 2024 results out: Here's how you can check

Students can get their results online from 11am

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 11:27 am
School students at an examination centre. File photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
School students at an examination centre. File photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of the year 2024 have been handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and chairmen of all education boards handed over the summary of the results to the premier at her official Ganabhaban residence this morning.

Students can get their results online from 11am.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Here is how you can get your results

Students can get their results from www.educationboardresults.gov.bd by entering their roll and registration numbers.

SSC, equivalent results handed over to PM

Students can also collect their results by sending an SMS to 16222. The SMS should contain the word SSC, the first three English letters on the board, the roll number, and the exam year, with spaces between each.

For example, a candidate who sat for this year's exams under the Dhaka board with a roll number of '1000000' will have to send the SMS to 16222 using the following format: SSC(space)Dha(space)123456(space)2024.

Likewise, to obtain the Alim results, students need to send a text message by typing ALIM [space] MAD [space] Roll Number [space] 2024 and send it to 16222.

For technical board results, the students will have to type SSC [space] Tec [space] Roll Number [space] 2024 and send it to 16222.

To get an educational institution's result sheets, users need to go to the board website, click on the result corner, and enter the educational institution's Educational Institute Identification Number (EIIN). 

The result sheet of that educational institution will be available for download.

Bangladesh / Top News

SSC 2024 / SSC results / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju Podder, Noah’s Managing Director, lived all his life in Bogura, joined his family business and expanded it by a few folds. Photo: Courtesy

Noah: Making ‘Made in Bangladesh’ a matter of pride

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

2d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

2d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

4d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

48m | Videos
Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

1h | Videos
Netanyahu announced to fight alone

Netanyahu announced to fight alone

2h | Videos
Innovative QR Code Enhances New FC Bayern Jersey

Innovative QR Code Enhances New FC Bayern Jersey

12h | Videos