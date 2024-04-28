National Bank incurs loss of Tk1,500cr in 2023

National Bank (NBL) incurred a loss of around Tk1,500 crore in 2023, according to its annual financial report, which was disclosed via the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday (27 April).

In its statement, the bank mentioned that during the year, NBL was unable to book interest on loans and advances due to non-recovery from defaulters.

The bank also saw higher interest expenses on borrowings.

As a result, the year concluded with an operating deficit and significantly impacted the bank's profit margins.

Last year, NBL reported a consolidated negative earnings per share of Tk4.65, a notable decline from Tk10.13 per share the previous year.

However, the bank did not provide the stock exchange with any information regarding dividends, annual general meetings, or the record date.

Furthermore, NBL's consolidated net asset value per share declined to Tk7.30 compared to Tk13 in 2022.

Despite these challenges, the share price remained unchanged at Tk5.50 each during the opening session at the DSE today.

NBL is currently undergoing the process of merging with the United Commercial Bank, according to the Bangladesh Bank.