Secondary schools, colleges reopen amid heat wave

Bangladesh

BSS
28 April, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 02:48 pm

Secondary schools and colleges which were closed due to heat wave conditions reopen today (Sunday) across the country although the sweltering heat is unlikely to abate soon.
 
However, daily assemblies at these institutions will remain suspended until the heat wave becomes tolerable, according to a notice issued by the Ministry of Education.
 
Besides, other activities at educational institutions which are done outside the classrooms or require sun exposure will remain limited.
 
The notice also said classes would be held on Saturdays until further notice to compensate for the education losses caused by the closure of the educational institutions due to heat waves and other reasons.
 
The schools and colleges were scheduled to open on April 21 after the end of the Eid holidays but the closure was extended till April 27 due to sweltering heat across the country caused by the heat wave.
 
According to a bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the ongoing heat wave may persist for the next 72 hours starting on Sunday morning (April 28).
 
The highest temperature of the country was recorded at 42.7 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga under the Khulna division on Saturday.

