Chattogram's first elevated expressway all but complete

The construction of Chattogram's first elevated expressway, aimed at easing congestion of the port city, is nearing completion.

The 16-kilometre expressway connects Lalkhan Bazar, the heart of the country's commercial capital, to Shah Amanat International Airport and the business hub of Patenga.

However, construction of the access ramps for the expressway, named after former mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, is still ongoing.

Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, chief engineer of the project implementing agency Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), said, "The work on the main road is 100% complete. So it will be opened for vehicular traffic soon."

He hopes the expressway will play an important role in reducing traffic congestion in the city, saying, "Currently, it takes two to three hours to travel from Bahaddarhat to the airport or Patenga. Once the elevated expressway opens, it will only take 20 minutes."

The photo was taken from Saltgola crossing in the port city on 7 May. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

He said it would revolutionise the communication system of Chattogram.

Along with the elevated expressway, there are a number of important areas and organisations, including the port city's commercial centre Agrabad, Chattogram Port, Chattogram Custom House, Chattogram EPZ, Karnaphuli EPZ and six private off-docks.

Mahfuzur Rahman, director of the over Tk4,369 crore project and an executive engineer at the CDA, said the expressway will have 15 ramps, and 13 of them are currently under construction.

"The ministry has already approved the vehicle toll rates. However, the decision on when the traffic will start has not been made yet," he added.

He pointed out, "The maximum speed limit on this road has been set at 60km/h. CCTV cameras will be installed here for security, and speed cameras will be used to control the speed of vehicles."

"Chattogram Metropolitan Police will control these cameras. Vehicles exceeding the prescribed speed will be fined through automatic speed cameras," he added.

During a visit, it was observed that one side of the four-lane road is fully prepared, while some work remains on the other side. The installation of electric poles was ongoing, but the work on installing CCTV cameras and speed cameras has not yet commenced. Meanwhile, the CDA has announced a complete prohibition on motorcycle movement on this road.

According to officials involved in the project, cars, SUVs, and microbuses will have to pay Tk100, minibuses Tk200, buses Tk300, and trucks (four-wheelers) Tk200. However, motorcycles, trucks (six wheels), and covered vans will not be allowed to use the expressway.

CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan Bin Shams said there will be 14 toll booths. Initially, four toll booths will be set up at the Patenga end. The remaining toll booths will be installed after the construction of the ramps.

"A contractor will be appointed through a tender to collect this toll. However, the tender has not been floated yet," he added.

The "Elevated Expressway Construction" project was approved in July 2017 to address traffic congestion in the port city. Initially, estimated at around Tk3,250 crore, the project was supposed to be completed within three years by June 2020.

However, the timeline was extended until June 2022 in the second phase. In the third phase, the time was extended by another year to June 2023, and the cost increased to over Tk4,369 crore. This CDA project is jointly implemented by the contracting firm Max-Rankin.

The expressway will feature 15 ramps, including one at GEC junction, two at Tigerpass, four at Agrabad, one at Fakirhat, two at Nimtala, two at CEPZ, one at Cement Crossing Junction, and two in the KEPZ area.