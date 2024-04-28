Heat alert extended till 30 April in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 12:29 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has extended its heat alert until 30 April (Tuesday) as the ongoing heatwave will likely persist for the next 72 hours, starting today (28 April).

This extension follows previous warnings issued on 19 April, 22 April, and 25 April. The met office continues to monitor and respond accordingly to the challenging weather patterns affecting the region.

The BMD cited the increased moisture incursion as a factor contributing to the sustained uncomfortable conditions.

Currently, Chuadanga is experiencing a "very severe" heatwave, while Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jashore, and Kushtia are facing "severe" heatwave conditions.

Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka and Barishal divisions, as well as other parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, along with the districts of Dinajpur, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni, and Bandarban, with the possibility of continuation.

Throughout the day, daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to remain relatively unchanged in the country.

