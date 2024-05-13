Chandina upazila polls postponed

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:28 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Election Commission (EC) has postponed Cumilla's Chandina upazila parishad election, which was scheduled to be held on 6 June.

The commission issued a letter in this regard on Monday (13 May).

The letter said the EC scrapped the candidacy of chairman candidate Shah Selim Prodhan yesterday (12 May).

On 7 May, Selim Prodhan filed a writ petition in the High Court, seeking to contest for the post of upazila chairman while retaining the position of union parishad chairman. 

On 8 May, a bench comprising Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman directed the Election Commission to accept Salim Prodhan's nomination and allocate symbol according to the rules. 

However, the commission cancelled his nomination as he could not produce necessary documents on the High Court writ.

