DSEX surges as Shibli Rubayat reappointment as BSEC chair

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), jumped 97 points to settle at 5,615 today following the reappointment of the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Within this period, 300 issues saw an increase, 52 experienced a decline, and 44 remained unchanged.

The turnover value at the DSE also jumped by 20% to reach Tk613 crore.

The finance ministry issued a circular today (28 April) confirming Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam's reappointment as chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for another four-year term.

Market insiders said the delay in the BSEC chair's reappointment had created uncertainty among investors.