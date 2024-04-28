2 Bangladeshis shot dead in New York state

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 01:42 pm

Police and a SWAT team responded to the shooting of two Bangladeshi men on Zenner Street in Buffalo on Saturday, 27 April 27, 2024. Screengrab: WGRZ-TV
Police and a SWAT team responded to the shooting of two Bangladeshi men on Zenner Street in Buffalo on Saturday, 27 April 27, 2024. Screengrab: WGRZ-TV

Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead in Buffalo City in the state New York by an unknown assailant on Saturday (27 April).

The deceased were identified by the local Bangladeshi community as Babul, 45, from Cumilla and Yusuf, 53, from Sylhet.

Yusuf and his family had just moved from Virginia to Buffalo about a month ago, while Babul and his family had arrived in the US on a tourist visa.

According to eyewitnesses, Babul was doing some construction work at Yusuf's house on Zenner Street when a man approached them. After what appeared to be an argument, the unknown man shot and killed the two before fleeing. 

Police and SWAT teams reached the area afterward, pronounced the men dead after blockading the street and put out a request for information on the assailant.

Murray Holman, executive director of the Stop the Violence Coalition, said, "Things like this used to happen on the regular but it has been a little bit calmer. We come out here and make sure the community is aware of what's going on, and try to help out families, and try to curb the violence down."

The American police have yet to confirm if they have taken any suspect into custody related to the shooting.

