SSC 2024: Pass rate highest in Jashore, lowest in Sylhet

Education

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 02:16 pm

Related News

SSC 2024: Pass rate highest in Jashore, lowest in Sylhet

This year, 83.04% of students passed the SSC and equivalent examinations, an improvement from last year's 80.39%

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 02:16 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Jashore Education Board has secured a 92.32% pass rate, the highest among the nine boards in the 2024 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. 

Sylhet, on the other hand, remained at the bottom with a 73.35% pass rate. The board was at the bottom with a 76.06% pass rate last year as well. 

This year, 83.04% of students passed the SSC and equivalent examinations, an improvement from last year's 80.39%, said Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury during a press release at the secretariat today.

81.57% of the boys passed SSC examination this year. The pass rate for girls is 84.47%. 

SSC 2024 results out: Here's how you can check

According to the education board website, the pass rate of Dhaka board is 83.92%, while it is 89.25% in Rajshahi board, 79.20% in Cumilla board, 89.13% in Barishal board, 82.80% in Chattogram board, 78.40% in Dinajpur board, and 84.97% in Mymensingh board.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier this morning, the results of this year's SSC and equivalent examinations were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The students have been able to access their results from the website  — www.educationboardresults.gov.bd — since 11am.

Around 20,24,192 students from 29,735 educational institutions appeared at the SSC and equivalent examinations at 3,700 centres.

Starting on 15 February, the exams concluded on 12 March.

Bangladesh / Top News

SSC 2024 / Results / Education / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju Podder, Noah’s Managing Director, lived all his life in Bogura, joined his family business and expanded it by a few folds. Photo: Courtesy

Noah: Making ‘Made in Bangladesh’ a matter of pride

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

2d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

2d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

4d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

34m | Videos
MBS ordered killings if necessary to acquire Neom's land

MBS ordered killings if necessary to acquire Neom's land

1h | Videos
Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

3h | Videos
Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

4h | Videos