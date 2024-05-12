SSC 2024: Pass rate highest in Jashore, lowest in Sylhet

Jashore Education Board has secured a 92.32% pass rate, the highest among the nine boards in the 2024 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination.

Sylhet, on the other hand, remained at the bottom with a 73.35% pass rate. The board was at the bottom with a 76.06% pass rate last year as well.

This year, 83.04% of students passed the SSC and equivalent examinations, an improvement from last year's 80.39%, said Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury during a press release at the secretariat today.

81.57% of the boys passed SSC examination this year. The pass rate for girls is 84.47%.

According to the education board website, the pass rate of Dhaka board is 83.92%, while it is 89.25% in Rajshahi board, 79.20% in Cumilla board, 89.13% in Barishal board, 82.80% in Chattogram board, 78.40% in Dinajpur board, and 84.97% in Mymensingh board.

Earlier this morning, the results of this year's SSC and equivalent examinations were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The students have been able to access their results from the website — www.educationboardresults.gov.bd — since 11am.

Around 20,24,192 students from 29,735 educational institutions appeared at the SSC and equivalent examinations at 3,700 centres.

Starting on 15 February, the exams concluded on 12 March.