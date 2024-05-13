MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar
The Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, which was released by Somali pirates on April 14, has reached to Kutubdia in Cox's Bazar. The ship arrived at Kutubdia at around 5pm on Monday
The Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, which was released by Somali pirates on April 14, has reached to Kutubdia in Cox's Bazar. The ship arrived at Kutubdia at around 5pm on Monday
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.