MV Abdullah reaches safely in Cox’s Bazar

Videos

13 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 08:36 pm

The Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, which was released by Somali pirates on April 14, has reached to Kutubdia in Cox's Bazar. The ship arrived at Kutubdia at around 5pm on Monday

